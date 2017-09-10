Sheriff's Corner: Remember school bus safety this fall

While we have talked about this topic in previous years, we feel it is extremely important to offer a reminder about the importance of school bus safety and an update on some law and penalty changes for violators of school bus stop arm violations.

Remember to always safely share the roads with school buses, pedestrians and bicyclists, and provide children with the necessary knowledge to stay safe at school. Whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school, it is extremely important that they—and the motorists around them—take proper safety precautions​.

School bus drivers are skilled professionals who deserve motorist's cooperation and attention to help them safely do their important, and at times difficult jobs, every day. Increased traffic and

young people walking to bus stops, riding bikes and getting on and off the bus is a good reminder for everyone to pay attention when traveling, especially during this time of the year.

It is important for all drivers and motorists to be aware that buses are back on the roads making stops and delivering kids to schools and activities.

When a school bus is stopped on a roadway or in a location where signs have been installed and the bus is displaying an extended stop-signal arm and flashing red lights, the driver of a vehicle approaching the bus, from either direction, shall stop the vehicle at least 20 feet away from the bus.

The driver of the vehicle must not move until the school bus stop-signal arm is retracted and the

red lights are no longer flashing. You may not pass or attempt to pass a school bus on the right hand (passenger door side of the bus) when the school bus is displaying its pre-warning flashing amber signals.

To be safe, stop your vehicle even if you see the yellow flashing lights and wait for the bus

to shut off the lights and begin moving again before you continue your travel. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is serious about improving roadway safety, along with protecting the safety of students.

Law Enforcement responds to and investigates school bus stop arm violations and takes them very seriously. As of Aug. 1, 2017, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that

fines for a School Bus Stop Arm Violation will increase from $300 to $500. Violations of these laws could result in a gross misdemeanor charge on your driving record, including

additional fines and possibly jail time.

We have received and responded to six stop arm violations in 2013, 19 in 2014, seven in 2015 and 10 in 2016 and eight to date in 2017. In several of these instances, citations were issued and cases were prosecuted. In 2016, there were 1,318 drivers cited in the state for stop arm violations with a total of 8,794 from 2011 to 2016. With these very high numbers, we support the increased fine amounts and hope that it will help deter these serious violations from happening, as they can cause serious injury or death and can so easily be prevented.

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please

feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: email:

tom.burch218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or by mail/in person to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, 303 Minnesota Ave. W., P.O. Box 1119, Walker MN 56484.