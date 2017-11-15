Reader Opinion: Bring back USA Today

My wife and I enjoy getting a good newspaper, you can put it down you want to and pick it up again later and not miss a thing.

My wife and I have no idea of what it takes to create or run a newspaper. We only know if we like or don't like the results. If money or profit for the two pages that USA Today played a part in taking it back from us, we would be willing to pay a reasonable rate increase to keep it in the paper.

I have heard that some readers did not care for USA Today becoming part of the paper. For whatever reason they may have they do not have to read it. Maybe they did not want others to read what USA Today was printing. They could always wrap fish or something in it so nothing would go to waste.

Finally, would the owners take another look and give the customer something that they want and not just what you think they should have?

Consider that the readers and advertisers are providing jobs and your living, then put USA Today back in the paper.

It was a touch of class for the Dispatch.

John Orr

Deerwood