Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

‘Al Franken kissed and groped me without my consent, and there’s nothing funny about it’

    Reader Opinion: Great fall concert

    By Reader Opinion Today at 9:30 a.m.

    The Legacy Chorale is in its 16th season. We in the community are grateful for all of the fabulous choral music they have brought to the lakes area all of the year.

    The Back to Broadway concert gave a wide range of musical pieces all the way from Bach to Roger and Hammerstein.

    I recently heard a talk on hearing. When people were asked what they would miss most if they couldn't hear they listed music before conversation, which tells us how important music is to us.

    The 57 member choir is all volunteer. In fact, the musicians even pay for the privilege of being in the Legacy Chorale. I truly appreciate their dedication in bringing such beauty and joy through their singing to all of us.

    Thank you to everyone who was in the fall concert and especially to Sarah Aamodt, the director who had the dream to organize and start this marvelous chorale group.

    Luann Rice

    Baxter

    Explore related topics:opinionlettersLegacy ChoraleSarah AamodtReader OpinionLuann Rice
    Advertisement
    randomness