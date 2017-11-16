Reader Opinion: Great fall concert

The Back to Broadway concert gave a wide range of musical pieces all the way from Bach to Roger and Hammerstein.

I recently heard a talk on hearing. When people were asked what they would miss most if they couldn't hear they listed music before conversation, which tells us how important music is to us.

The 57 member choir is all volunteer. In fact, the musicians even pay for the privilege of being in the Legacy Chorale. I truly appreciate their dedication in bringing such beauty and joy through their singing to all of us.

Thank you to everyone who was in the fall concert and especially to Sarah Aamodt, the director who had the dream to organize and start this marvelous chorale group.

Luann Rice

Baxter