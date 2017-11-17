Reader Opinion: Use headlights

Daylight wet roads—even without rain—and clouds make oncoming cars hard to see, especially dark chromeless vehicles whose builders are still too chintzy to equip them with daytime running lights and whose drivers seldom turn on the real headlights.

Ironically, one of the least visible "road camoflauge" autos, often without headlights, is none other than the maroon state trooper unit with the large black push bar.

Holiday weekend traffic safety advisories ought to include a suggestion to turn lights on, getting drivers accustomed to the concept.

Dark day. Wet road. Truck with no running lights. Headlights on? If so, a collision should have been much less likely.

Dennis Vanderpoel

Pierz