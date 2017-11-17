Reader Opinion: More leftist lies

The left, guided by Alinsky's rules, aims to make us live up to ideals that we strive for, but may not necessarily achieve. Of course, that is the nature of goals: they are things we seek to attain. After all, if goals are too easily accomplished, perhaps they were set too low.

The left uses demands for diversity to strangle America, while totally ignoring the fact that America was founded on the ideals of a melting pot. All were welcomed and blended their strengths together to create the United States of America, not the divisive states.

Diversity is only an asset if there is a diversity of ideas that allow us, steer us, push us towards unity. Of course, anyone with eyes can see that diversity of ideas is not allowed today. Just look to any campus for proof.

Unity and diversity are not synonymous, as the left misleads us.

They are polar opposites of one another.

Other leftist lies tossed at us recently would have us believe that America does not have top notch medical care. (Sure, that why foreigners come to places like the Mayo Clinic.)

Or that it's OK to make financial investments, but only to grow government. (Tell that to the owners of Google, Facebook, or Instagram, who turn out billionaire nerdy tech kids.)

Be assured, the left has but one focus, and that is the destruction of American society, which just happens to be the greatest gift to the planet in the history of civilization. We must remain united and morally connected to God, not mislead by liars.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa