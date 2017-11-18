Reader Opinion: Strange

What in the world was the bottom half of page B4 in Thursday's paper supposed to be? A bit of comic entertainment? Huge pictures of two food items, said to be contest winners, but no recipes. Then a corner filled with old recipes that could be looked up on the internet. Strange. Certainly if you needed to fill a large area you should be able to find something that was at least somewhat interesting or educational. Perhaps the Lost Italian's anniversary would best be lost in your round file—meaning of course the wastebasket.