Reader Opinion: Uppgaard WMA

In our visits we heard about the park and started visiting there many years ago.

We loved the serene and quiet atmosphere it gave us as we walked thru the park.

Our children would come from Illinois and they were so excited to visit the park each time they came. We loved the wild gardens with plants designed for the shade the sun and just wildflowers. It was a beautiful sight each time we came.

We enjoyed what they call the Tad Pole walk that took you out over the small lake with the tall grass and cattails growing. It was such a beautiful setting to sit and meditate and enjoy the nature of the park. Loved sitting in the gazebo and the walking the paths of nature that had been created for visitors.

This year upon entering the park we were extremely saddened that the park had been stripped of its beauty. We were deeply saddened to find the meditation area of the Tad Pole walk completely destroyed.

We started asking many question. Why are they logging off the park? Is the money going to be used to maintain the park? What are their intentions?

Our sincere regards and we hope on our return visit we will see the park being restored to its natural beauty.

Bill and Jane Burgland

Galesburg, Ill.