Reader Opinion: A winner

My wife and I spotted a notice in the Brainerd Dispatch about a class in balancing. We, along with a friend from Staples, signed up. We would meet in Baxter in the Lord of Life Church every Tuesday for eight weeks from 9-11 a.m. When we arrived for our first session we were greeted by a delightful lady, Deb Bergstrom, that loved to tell jokes to get everyone relaxed and ready. Deb gave the 10 of us a lesson folder and placard with our name on it to place on the table. She then reviewed the lessons with us, all the time chatting with us about the dangers of falling and how to we could prevent it from happening. The following week Karen Peterson joined us, the two ladies would demonstrate and lead us all with various exercises designed to loosen up and strengthen our muscles. On the seventh session a physical therapist, Mike Stichen, joined us. He showed us how to get up from a fall and to practice certain exercises to prevent falling in the future. The next time you see the program offered sign up for it. It's well worth the time spent. It includes coffee, cookies, cake and prizes.