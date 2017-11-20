Reader Opinion: The right thing to do

Health care. Mental health care has almost been destroyed due to politicians believing they have more hands-on knowledge than those in crisis and those working in the field for years. Personally, I am sickened by the moral high ground people claim and at the same time do not support or fund the help for people who desperately need help and well-trained staff to provide a safe place for treatment. I had tears in my eyes reading about the elder abuse and legislators that do not recognize this needs to be funded and is a priority do not deserve their position that is to serve the people. Treatment is needed. Well-trained continuity of staff is needed. Value needs to be placed on human services and we need to demand it because it is the right thing to do.

Deb Halsted

Brainerd