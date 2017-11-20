Reader Opinion: Thanksgiving

I just started reading a book thats intro was the story of some people involved on the morning of Sept. 11 at the Twin Towers. One man was a chef on the 106th floor at the restaurant Windows on the World, who was talking to his wife when the phone when dead as the building collapsed. It brought back 9-11 to me!

Since then, we've had many catastrophes and disasters, hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, Irma and so on; shootings and terrorism, Boston, Santa Barbara, Orlando, Las Vegas, New York, Sandy Hook and unfortunately, so on; fires, floods, earthquakes in the world, tsunamis and so on; all horrible events and yet all have the same answer, to relief and release, a name of someone who has walked where we walk and felt what we feel, because he was here on Earth experiencing everyday our experiences. His name is Jesus, Emmanuel, God with us. He's there for world disasters and your personal ones as well!

It's been said, if you could convince people that they are truly loved and forgiven by God, mental hospitals would empty and a lot more maladies would go away. And he wants to give you "a future and hope." Jer. 29:11.

I pray this Thanksgiving, we all have lots to be grateful for but if a tragedy is to resent and thankfulness is not at all possible, Emmanuel can help get it back. God bless. Amen.

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter