Reader Opinion: Jeff Johnson

However, Johnson says, "We have to make sure that we are basing programs for those who can help themselves on finding work, as opposed to something that maybe doesn't lead to that eventually." That "something" should be spelled out as "not looking for work." And, Minnesota needs a friendly business environment to make sure that the jobs are there to be found.

Also, about health care plans, Johnson says, "Allow them (people on public subsidies) to have a voucher to spend on the private market." Why create another layer of bureaucracy with vouchers, when MNsure could just be eliminated and their catastrophic medical needs be paid directly by Minnesotans?

Bill Maxfield

Aitkin