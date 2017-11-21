Reader Opinion: So much for the truth
I don't know when it all changed. When you could do what you want to do in politics and business and when someone holds you to the truth, you just lie and say it never happened. Your faithful followers will not believe any amount of witnesses or testimony, if you just say it never happened. It's that simple. We had two scenarios to compare last week in politics. One was a man who abused women and despite the evidence saying he did it, now says it didn't happen. He's the president. One was a senator who was also abusive but he isn't denying it. He has apologized and said he will take his punishment. He's probably finished in politics. The White House spokesman said that the difference between them and why you can't even compare the two was one of them admitted it and the other didn't. Actually the real difference was one told the truth and the other didn't. So much for telling the truth.
In three quarters of a century I have had and followed a lot of leaders. Some were good and some were bad but the good ones all had one thing in common. They were honest. They made as many mistakes as the bad ones but when they did, they owned up to them and rarely made them again. The bad ones just kept on making mistakes, but they never owned up to them so in their eyes they never made any. They were to full of themselves to do that.
But there is a new sheriff in town and maybe honesty isn't the best policy anymore if you want to get places in this world. For sure it's not the best policy in big time politics.
Mike Holst
Crosslake