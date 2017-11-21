Reader Opinion: So much for the truth

In three quarters of a century I have had and followed a lot of leaders. Some were good and some were bad but the good ones all had one thing in common. They were honest. They made as many mistakes as the bad ones but when they did, they owned up to them and rarely made them again. The bad ones just kept on making mistakes, but they never owned up to them so in their eyes they never made any. They were to full of themselves to do that.

But there is a new sheriff in town and maybe honesty isn't the best policy anymore if you want to get places in this world. For sure it's not the best policy in big time politics.

Mike Holst

Crosslake