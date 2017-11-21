Reader Opinion: A Thanksgiving message

It is also a time to have the humility to see that not everyone has been as fortunate as we have been. We live in a society in which we are relatively free to live according to our beliefs and speak freely. Not everyone has those luxuries.

There are many in this nation, and certainly in the world, whose lives are significantly different from ours. And part of the reason for that is that they pay the price for the good things in our lives.

They suffer this fate not because they are less deserving, but mostly because of forces well beyond their control. They are often left with little to no power and vulnerable to be exploited for the benefit of those with the power.

We need the courage to accept the reality that those on the upper level of wealth and power within this nation are a significant part of those who benefit from that powerlessness of peoples and nations.

One of the responsibilities of people within a nation founded on democratic principles is to be concerned for others who are not as fortunate and to work to find ways to include them in the family of humankind, all equally deserving of a sustainable life.

It is a time to celebrate, to remember, to rededicate ourselves, and to act.

Bob Passi

Baxter