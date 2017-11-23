Reader Opinion: Can't ignore mental illness

According to statistics, approximately 220,000 Minnesotans live with a serious mental illness. Recently the St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd has decided to strictly focus on accepting clients who voluntarily seek treatment, this means refusing anyone who is under a civil commitment. Although this decision may help Essentia, it is creating an even greater shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds in the state. With this decision, they are denying care to one of the most serious mental health conditions, often people do not realize they need help until it is too late and then are placed under a civil commitment. With the Grace Unit refusing to treat these patients, they are showing that they do not care. Perhaps instead of refusing to care for these patients because Essentia Health fears that these patients are dangerous, these staff need to be educated on how to specifically work with involuntary patients with a serious mental illness. We need to show these patients that someone cares, instead of sending them miles and miles from their home.