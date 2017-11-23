Reader Opinion: A Warrior thank you
Whether you had your ear to Mac and Hop, your eye on the video stream, or were among the legions of students, parents, fans and Warrior alumni who traveled from near and far to be at The Bank, our Warrior team heard your support, felt your spirit. "Sometimes, not nearly often enough, we get a chance to be a part of something greater than ourselves..."
Proudly, we stood as one!
Humble thanks from the Warrior football staff and team.
Ron Stolski
Brainerd Warrior head football coach