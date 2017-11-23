Reader Opinion: Have a blessed Thanksgiving

I'm also thankful for the honor of representing our area at the State Capitol. I don't take it for granted, and consider it a true privilege to be a voice for our district. I want to thank all of our residents who take the time to contact me and voice their opinion. We have such an active community; it helps me better know how our neighbors feel on certain issues.

Lastly, while it's important to spend time during the holidays to be thankful for your blessings, it's also important to recognize there are those in need who could use an extra helping hand. We have a number of charities and nonprofits in our area that do so much good for so many. Organizations like Kinship and the local churches are essential in helping those in need. If you're able, please consider finding an organization to lend your time or expertise to give back to our community.

This Thanksgiving weekend, I hope you'll take a few moments to reflect on the blessings in your life—family, friends, loved ones, and so much more. From my family to yours, I wish you a blessed Thanksgiving.

Rep. Ron Kresha

Little Falls