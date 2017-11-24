Reader Opinion: Monkey business as usual

Monday's meeting will be focused on "When will a referendum be conducted?"

Make no mistake about it, this question was answered at the very least, a year ago during the Nov. 29, 2016 board meeting when Superintendent Larson indicated that other smaller projects can be done in the construction season following a spring referendum. "We're not going to waste that construction season," Larson said.

The Dispatch's recent praising Our Opinion also indicated there will be a referendum this spring. The Board hasn't yet voted, so how does the Dispatch know this?

The district's recent scientific survey only focused on "spring" or "April" referendum dates, never asking survey questions about any other dates, such as a November general election, when more people vote.

Additionally, during a February 2017 board meeting, Superintendent Larson was quoted as follows: "We want to be open, we want to be honest, we want to be forthcoming. If people have questions, we want to get back to them with answers."

And, recently, Larson offered an invitation to district residents regarding the facility process:

"I invite you to engage with this process."

However, during the July board meeting, the board indicated they would not be answering questions during the Public Forum. You'll find this in the minutes.

Sure, they'll answer questions, as long as your questions don't challenge their actions.

We elect school board members to represent all residents, and to be in charge of the functions of the district, not to follow without question the directions of the superintendent, as the board chairman believes state statute requires.

Jeff Czeczok

Brainerd