Reader Opinion: Healing the earth
Human activity by our dominant culture of extravagant consumption, compounded by a growing global human population, is a threat to the wellbeing of coming generations. The water we drink, air we breathe, climate we live in, have all been affected by actions of man. No one is innocent; we are all leaving a footprint. Wealthy nations consume more resources, simply because we can afford to. Wealth and material goods don't necessarily make a human a better being. Gratitude, humility, empathy, compassion, enthusiasm and faith in our creator make for a more complete healthy being. If mankind's activities were to stop, the earth would heal itself. We don't need to heal the earth, with God's help we need to heal ourselves. If we cared about the creator's gifts as much as we care about our fictitious dollars, our actions would drastically change, only then would true healing begin. Progress comes from facing difficult truths and admitting to the need for change.
The human mind is capable of wonderful creations. However, in life's great paradox, mankind is hindered by a 15-Watt Syndrome; our brain operates on only 15 Watts of electricity, this explains why we can only concentrate on one thing at a time, and far too often come to conclusions much too soon to conserve wattage. Our actions are often for our own best interests, rather than what is best for the common good. Ants and bugs are ideal compatriots. They work together selflessly for the common good, they're more socially advanced than us weak human beings. It's the collective human spirit that should be of great concern to man. No other creature is blinded by their own pride like man. Man can survive without money. Man cannot survive without water. Which one does our dominant culture place great pride in?
Jon Pierson
Deerwood