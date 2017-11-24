Reader Opinion: Healing the earth

Human activity by our dominant culture of extravagant consumption, compounded by a growing global human population, is a threat to the wellbeing of coming generations. The water we drink, air we breathe, climate we live in, have all been affected by actions of man. No one is innocent; we are all leaving a footprint. Wealthy nations consume more resources, simply because we can afford to. Wealth and material goods don't necessarily make a human a better being. Gratitude, humility, empathy, compassion, enthusiasm and faith in our creator make for a more complete healthy being. If mankind's activities were to stop, the earth would heal itself. We don't need to heal the earth, with God's help we need to heal ourselves. If we cared about the creator's gifts as much as we care about our fictitious dollars, our actions would drastically change, only then would true healing begin. Progress comes from facing difficult truths and admitting to the need for change.