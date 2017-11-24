Reader Opinion: Reconsider USA Today

I, too, was glad to see the USA Today pages added to your paper. I don't know why some objected. They didn't have to read it if it didn't interest them. Just like I don't read anything about cooking. Just because we live in a rural area doesn't mean we live in a bubble and aren't interested in what is going on in the rest of the country, especially at this time when there is so much turmoil in government. I hope you will reconsider bringing that segment back.