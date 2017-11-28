Reader Opinion: Only trust in Jesus

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out --

Because I was not a Socialist.

"Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out --

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

"Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out --

Because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."

-- Martin Niemoller

Writing submitted because of front page article on Nov. 22.

Anyway, I know this will sound bizarre, but I think a lot of my generation will give a righteous "Right on!" I wish we had had some more corrective recessions. A recession releases press, like from a balloon, before it pops.

It's like a wheat farmer who thought he should've gotten more wheat. So, he asked God if he could control the weather. "Sure", God said. So, God rained and let the sun shine when the farmer asked. Then, harvest came and no heads of wheat. "Why?" the farmer asked. God said, "You didn't ask for wind to pollinate the wheat."

We need wind, shaking up and a little trouble or we become stagnant, unable to move forward or at all! I'm afraid we're in for an economic explosion or implosion, and it's going to be, as Bernie Sanders said, "Huge!"

"Some trust in chariots, and some in horses (that's not a name for politicians, though, could be), but we remember the name of the Lord our God." Ps. 20:7

Make Jesus your savings and trust, eternal dividends guaranteed! Amen.

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter