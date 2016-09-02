Our Opinion: State must address mental health

The state of Minnesota faces a mental health care crisis of its own making and needs to act.

About decade ago, the state closed its mental health hospitals, such as Brainerd Regional Human Services Center, to develop a more community-based approach to the care and treatment of the patients formerly housed in these large facilities.

In the place of regional centers the state built 16-bed Community Behavioral Health Hospitals. A good idea, but nowhere near what is needed to serve the mental health needs of state residents. In fact, it's operating at less capacity than intended because the state isn't providing the proper funding and beds that are available aren't being filled.

The state attempted to solve a perceived problem without coming up with a proper, realistic solution. And now, counties are feeling the squeeze.

As noted at a Aug. 16 Crow Wing County Board meeting, the Legislature in 2015 made Minnesota counties fully responsible for a cost once shared with the state for the care of patients at Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment Center who no longer meet medical criteria for facility-level care.

Patients are funneled to Anoka because there is no room at local CBHHs, such as the facility in Baxter. Once Anoka staff determine a patient no longer meets the medical need to stay at the state facility, the meter starts running for the county of residence—even though it's often seven to 10 days before notification of the change in patient status is received.

That's been costing the Crow Wing County $1,309 per day.

This is another example of an unfunded mandate from the state. There's been an unsettling trend in recent years of the state trying to find a way to get an expense off its back by putting it on the backs of others, in this case the counties.

The unintended result is more people, requiring mental health care, end up in emergency rooms, Grace Units, jails or become homeless. These aren't nameless, faceless people. They are family, friends or co-workers suffering from any number of mental health issues.

The inescapable truth is mental health issues aren't going away. Ignoring the problem is not an answer, nor if shifting it to another agency. There needs to not only be changes in how the Legislature looks at mental health care but actual change in law related to the issue. We'd urge our area legislators—and all state legislators for the matter—to take a serious look at the issue in the upcoming session and come to a bipartisan solution.

There may be other answers to the problem, but at this time this is the best one we see. Simply passing the buck solves nothing.