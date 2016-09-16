Our Opinion: Open presidential debates to other candidates

As it stands, it's a two-horse race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton for the presidency of the United States.

And that's too bad, because though they may be their respective parties' nominees, Trump and Clinton are the least popular presidential nominees in modern history. People don't trust Clinton or Trump, but many think they have no other choice but to vote for one or against the other. So far, very little consideration—from the media, the public in general or anyone else—has been given to the next two viable candidates as far as poll numbers go—Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party and Jill Stein of the Green Party.

There are three presidential debates scheduled, the first of which kicks off Sept. 26 on NBC. Only Clinton and Trump have been invited as they're the only two candidates polling above 15 percent nationally, which is the threshold set by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

That threshold should be ignored, at least for the first debate. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 15 percent mark is problematic because the CPD draws that average from five national polls conducted by traditional media outlets that often restrict themselves to head-to-head match-ups between Trump and Clinton, leaving Johnson and Stein out.

"... thanks to the electoral college, our national election is really a series of 50 state contests. A national poll is therefore essentially worthless when it comes to predicting the winner in November," a Tuesday editorial in the Times stated.

According to the CBS News/New York Times poll, on Thursday Johnson was polling about 8 percent and Stein about 4 percent.

Debate organizers need to take a cue from the nominating processes used by Republicans and Democrats and allow more candidates to take the stage. At the very least, Johnson and Stein should be invited to take the stage for that Sept. 26 debate.

It would give voters a chance to hear from candidates other than Trump and Clinton who, to be frank, have done little to inspire the electorate. Why should we just be limited to hearing from them?

Should Johnson's and Stein's numbers not rise to 15 percent nationally after that debate, they don't make the second round. Seems pretty simple to us.

Voter apathy and anger are so high, many have said they will not vote for either Clinton or Trump. If that's the case, we don't see the harm in allowing Americans to the opportunity to other candidates. If nothing else, it allows us to see what else is out there.

The Dispatch Editorial Board doesn't endorse any candidate for president, or any elected office for that matter. What we do endorse is the chance for voters to make an informed choice from a wider pool of candidates than we've been offered, especially when the leading two candidates leave so little to be desired.