Our Opinion: Even the best plans come at a cost

Brainerd's Walkable Bikeable Committee is to be commended for coming up with a plan to improve access throughout the city for pedestrians and bicyclists.

For about a year the committee has been working on a draft plan toward that end, one that ranges from painting crosswalks and "sharrow" symbols on the road to alert motorists of the existence of a bike lane, to adding sidewalks and multiuse trails to fill in gaps.

Within that draft plan those projects are prioritized into three tiers which could be undertaken between 2017-2027. Each tier comprises three years. The first tier is from 2017-2019, the second tier from 2020-2023 and the final tier from 2024-2027.

We certainly see value in the plan as it would make Brainerd a more livable community and spur new development. A concern we have, however, is the cost of such projects.

The walkable bikeable committee's draft plan, as presented at a recent Safety and Public Works Committee meeting, shows there's an average of 116,386 square feet of sidewalk construction proposed in each tier, for an average of 38,795 square feet per year. The committee estimated sidewalk construction costs at $20 per square foot.

That's about $775,000 needed per year of the plan, never mind continued maintenance costs. The city council is struggling with coming up with $1.2 million for current legitimate, needed capital requests. How can it be expected to find an additional $800,000?

At the Safety and Public Works Committee meeting, City Planner Mark Ostgarden noted there are no grants available for the project. He also noted that while assessing adjacent property owners is an option, because of the city-wide benefit of the projects the cost should be shared by all.

Council member Kelly Bevans floated the idea of letting the city's voters decide through a levy referendum, similar to what the city currently does for the Northland Arboretum and the Center. Walkable bikeable committee members were, however, cool to the idea.

Whatever route the Brainerd City Council has to take, it will have to balance necessities versus amenities. The bottom line is the people of Brainerd, one way or another, will be paying for it.

We hope the walkable bikeable committee's draft plan one day comes to fruition. It would be a benefit to the community. And while we hope the city council doesn't dismiss the plan, we'd urge it to weigh the benefits against many other needs the city has while considering the limited funding options available.