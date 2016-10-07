Our Opinion: 2016 National Newspaper Week

As we celebrate the 76th anniversary of National Newspaper Week, we are reminded of the important role that newspapers continue to play in our lives. This annual observance celebrates and emphasizes the impact of newspapers to big and small communities across the nation.

The daily and weekly newspapers, through the combined print and online news information, remain a valuable and trusted resource for documenting the daily activities of our communities. Our trusted news value is also extended to the popular world of social media.

Newspapers often feature stories about area residents, plus covering the lives of everyday citizens from birth announcements to obituaries. Our staffs are busy covering the proceedings of city councils, county and school boards, plus taking photos at the many year-round area events or following local high school athletic and arts programs.

This past summer, more than two dozen athletes from Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus high schools helped with the Brainerd Dispatch/Echo Journal floats in area Fourth of July parades. It was a way for the local newspaper to honor their athletic achievements. In return, it was a way for the athletes to show appreciation for the hometown newspaper coverage.

Newspapers also serve as a valuable source for advertising and public notice information, and continue as an important function of the democratic process in America. Our staff is preparing for long days in the coming month with election coverage, especially at the local and state levels.

In a fast changing world, where people want to consume more news than ever, the newspaper industry continues to provide immediate and accurate local, state and national coverage. We connect locally, and also service as a media outlet for reaching the mass audiences around the world.