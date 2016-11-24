Our Opinion: It's too early to be on the ice

We don't know how much ice was present on the river, but we're fairly certain it was instances such as this that led to the Minnesota DNR's mantra of "There is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice."

In this case, to an extreme degree. Though it's been colder and we have snow, we haven't had enough prolonged freezes to make good ice. The ground isn't even frozen yet.

We realize there's no law stating when people can and cannot venture out onto the ice. But we'd hope anglers would use more common sense and caution.

It's not just the safety of the anglers at risk here, it's the safety of emergency personnel who will be responding in the case the angler goes through the ice.

The DNR's guidelines for new, clear ice are as follows: 2 inches of ice or less, stay off; 4 inches, ice fishing or other activities on foot; 5 inches, snowmobile or ATVs; 8-12 inches, car of small pickup; 12-15 inches, medium trucks.

Note those guidelines are for new, clear ice. The DNR states white ice or "snow ice" is only about half as strong as new clear ice and thickness guidelines should be doubled when traveling on white ice.

If you do head out onto the ice, the DNR also offers these tips: Check with local resorts and bait shops about ice conditions and hazards; tell someone of your plans; bring an ice safety kit that includes ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and a tape measure; and wear a life jacket, except when in a vehicle.

Every year the Dispatch runs photos of anglers who have trekked out onto the first thin sheet of ice on area lakes. Fortunately, as far as we can recall, tragedy has been avoided in such situations. Let's keep it that way—use common sense before going out onto the ice. Temperatures in the immediate forecast don't bode well for making ice, so patience will be needed.

Seriously, thin ice is no joke. Stay safe out there, area anglers.