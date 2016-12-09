The Dispatch on Nov. 29 reported on the potential of a lawsuit between the state of Minnesota and Crow Wing County regarding the county's decision to approve a multi-use trail system on the property nestled between the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport and the Crow Wing County Landfill.

At issue is whether the 11.5-mile designated multi-use trail system—which allows all-terrain vehicle use—is appropriate for land acquired with voter-approved Outdoor Heritage Fund dollars grant money designated for preservation purposes.

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, which had purchased the property for $11 million and—through the DNR—transferred it to the county, intended the property to be used for habitat protection. Now the council wants the DNR to initiate legal action because it believes the county is in breach of contract as a recipient of grant dollars by allowing the trail plan.

The county maintains it planned to manage the property as it would any other, which includes the possibility of recreational motorized trails. County officials say they were clear about how the land would be managed from the beginning.

As we editorialized in April of this year, there's plenty of blame to go around on this issue. Lessard-Sams didn't ask enough questions about how the county intended to use the property. And Crow Wing County certainly wasn't forthcoming with its intent for the property, and went ahead with the trail plan knowing full well the mission of the Lessard Sam Outdoor Heritage Council.

This is an issue screaming for a compromise, something short of a lawsuit.

We'd again suggest, as we did in April, that Crow Wing County honor the spirit of Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council's mission and keep the 2.7 miles of river shoreline and adjacent habitat in the Mississippi River Northwoods property untouched. The compromise would be allowing trails to run along the east portion of the property, closer to Highway 210.

Mississippi River Northwoods is a unique piece of property that can't be duplicated someplace else. Trails can. There has to be a compromise that can serve two visions for the property.

If there's a silver lining to this mess, it would be lessons learned. We doubt Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council will fail to ask every conceivable question next time around.