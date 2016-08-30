Reader Opinion: Disappointed

I was disappointed to learn that Stewart Mills III has refused to participate in a local debate with Congressman Rick Nolan. The League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area

sponsors non-partisan political debates before every election. Stewart Mills and Congressman Nolan were both invited to participate this fall. They received the League invitation three months ago so that they would have plenty of time to work it into their schedules. Since both candidates are from our community, it would have been wonderful for their friends and neighbors to hear how they would plan to represent us in Washington.

Congressman Nolan agreed to attend a debate but Mr. Mills refused. This election is so important to all of us, and we need to be informed in order to vote responsibly. I respectfully ask Mr. Mills to reconsider and accept the invitation of the League. We all do better when we are all well informed.

Beth Passi

Baxter

Editor's Note: A previous version of this Reader Opinion letter incorrectly stated Passi was a League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area board member. She has not been on the board in three years and is no longer of member of the local chapter. The Dispatch regrets the error.