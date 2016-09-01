Reader Opinion: Surprised

I see State Sen. Carrie Ruud was at the Donald Trump fundraiser Aug. 19 in Minneapolis. She says she is a Trump supporter because he is pro-life. Does she know that Trump announced he is a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood? Is that pro-life? She likes his stance on immigration. I don't know about her, but my great-grandparents immigrated to the U.S. in 1889. I'm glad it was before Trump. She said she likes his stance on the military. Does she remember his statement about his dislike for those in the military who were prisoners of war? Such as his statement that Sen. John McCain was not a hero because he was caught! Family members of Brainerd's 194th Tank Battalion take great offense to that attitude. I've known Carrie Ruud for quite some time and, frankly, I'm surprised by her extreme stance on the these important issues.