Reader Opinion: Brainerd sportsmanship

I was part of the officiating crew at the Brainerd vs. Pequot volleyball game at Pequot Lakes School last Thursday night. The night was winding down, with Pequot on top, when the Brainerd coach called a timeout to try and break Pequot's momentum. As I was taking my timeout position, the whole Brainerd student section rose and gave me a loud cheer, repeating it a couple of times. I have been a sports official for more than 35 years, but I can say that this was the first time I had witnessed something like this. The experience, for me, was special and very rewarding!