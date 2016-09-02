Reader Opinion: Troubling views

First, is the ant for the death penalty reinstated in Minnesota. Obviously the letter writer believes that the state should have the right to play God.

Second, is the want to do away with the treaty that gives the Native Americans the right to fish. Throughout American history, the government has broken nearly every treaty that it has made with the native peoples. The letter apparently condones those travesties and wants to see that practice to continue.

Third, the letter implies that the Democrats are corrupt. It seems that the letter writer has spent way too much time listening to the right-wing echo chambers, which exist for the purpose of spreading allegations repeatedly with the hope that if people hear them enough times, they will start to believe that they are true.

Brian Marsh

Brainerd