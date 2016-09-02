Reader Opinion: Chain of command

The order of accolades in the headline on the article about his funeral for the late Gen. John Vessey is likely opposite of how he would have listed them. "For God and country," is not just a passing phrase to many men and women in the military. Even though he was at the very top of the chain of command when I served, I can sense that God, country, and family would have come far ahead of anything else.

It seems to surprise many of your younger generations that some of us hold spiritual beliefs, ideals and love of the United States well ahead of anything the physical world has to offer.

I think I know who was at the top of General Vessey's chain of command.

Col. Pete Abler, USAF (Retired)

Crosslake