Reader Opinion: Of taxes and the wall

Within the past 10 days, these two subjects have again risen on the campaign trail without documentation of facts.

Fact: Anyone buying consumer goods are paying the "automatic" taxes included with that item. Anyone working for a business has federal and state taxes deducted, as well as union or other fees that might be included with that job.

Fact: Undocumented workers have these taxes deducted but likely do not file, therefore do not receive any possible refunds.

Myth: "They" are using up our welfare and social programs funding.

Fact: "Non-citizens are not even eligible for the majority of welfare programs unless they are legal permanent residents and have resided in the United States legally for at least five years," aclu.org reported.

If you want to talk taxes, take a moment to check taxpayer spending on The Wall, according to usnew.nbcnews.com. Already seven years ago, the price tag was at $2.4 billion (with a "B") cost per mile for a single layer fence. At that time, 670 miles had been completed. You do the math. A double wall of 55-foot height is being proposed by Mr. Trump.

The border is 2000 miles through desert, mountains, cities and wildlife habitat. Had you considered that animal migration has been disrupted, sending those that don't fly miles out of their habitat ranges? One reason given to build this wall is to keep out drugs. According to Sinaloa's No. 1 trafficker, El Chapo, digging tunnels is more efficient.

But, backing up, the basic economics lesson is: supply and demand. If we did not demand, there would be no drug market.

Lesson: Do your homework. We are being blasted by divisive myths that not only harm people, but obstruct progress toward workable solutions. Fact check.

Jan Kurtz

Fort Ripley