Reader Opinion: A media double standard

But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Matt. 6:33. Our forefathers ideal in "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Before I start, I wish we had a real president! I would like to see that San Francisco quarterback try sitting through the national anthem with presidents Truman or Reagan, they wouldn't have cuddled him, they would have shamed him as he should have been!

I wish the political parties had level playing field. If you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you in New York. The media in the Democrat's back pocket is like the Twins and Vikings playing against the other team, plus the refs also, brings down the chance of winning. To Rush's low information voter, the media rules!

Hillary, if she was Republican, she would be shredded to pieces over the Clinton Foundation, but because she's a Democrat, TV panels sit with folded hands, discussing if she should drop her association with the foundation if elected, even though records are show her doing "pay to play" as Secretary of State, with her "reckless" emails! If she was a Republican, I could see Harry Reid looking like Hannibal being transferred in "Silence of the Lambs" about her and the foundation, but she's not, so he just twiddles his thumbs. I feel sorry for America when it's party first and country second!

Besides reading the Bible, read Randy Kennedy's "Kingdom Invaders," very good read, but it's truthful, so it's not all pleasant but worth reading. Thanks Randy. God bless you and America and Christians here and being persecuted around the world, they need our prayers, even in Cuba lately! Amen!

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter