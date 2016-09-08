Reader Opinion: Moving forward

The sharrows that have popped up all around town are just delightful. They cause drivers to slow down and pay attention to the bicyclists around them. They give bicyclists and would-be bicyclists confidence to use the roads. They eliminate confusion as to who should be where when sharing the road. All this, for only the cost of paint and a little labor. One of Brainerd's great strengths is that it's historic design and development patterns make it a pretty great place to get around on bike or foot (with a few exceptions). These sharrows play wonderfully to our strengths. Bravo!

Secondly, Brainerd made a huge leap forward last month by eliminating the minimum off-street parking standards in most commercial districts. This bland sounding action is actually extremely exciting. Over the years, excessive requirements to create parking lots before opening a business in Brainerd have driven away untold amounts of investment. In an existing, historic city we do not have vast empty spaces to build unnecessary parking lots in front of every business, nor would we want to if we could. Over the years, these requirements have slowly choked off investment, diverting it to our westerly neighbors, or the metro. By eliminating these requirements, would-be investors now decide how much parking they need, not a city ordinance. Businesses that never would have been able to come to Brainerd before last month, now can. Huge bravo!

If we keep undertaking innovative actions like these, we will attract and keep young people, families and businesses. They will be the ones to revitalize and invigorate our downtown—turning it into the wonderful place we all know it can be.

Sarah Hayden Shaw

Brainerd