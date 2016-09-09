Reader Opinion: Should have endorsed speech writer

Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed Obama and Hillary for withdrawing troops too early from Iraq and how stupid it was to tell the exact date of the withdrawal.

The U.S.-Iraq Status of Forces Agreement was signed by George W. Bush in 2008 and established that U.S. combat forces would withdraw from Iraq cities by June 30, 2009, and all U.S. combat forces would be completely out of Iraq by Dec. 31, 2011.

Obama was not president then nor Hillary secretary of state. Why is it that no one ever challenges Trump when he makes up these "facts"? Are they so used to him rattling off false statements that they give him a pass? They are doing a disservice to his followers who seem to believe everything he says. There is too much at stake with him running for the highest office in the land. The only time Trump sounds like a real candidate is when he reads a speech someone else has written. Instead of the Republican party offering Trump as the best they have to offer, they should have endorsed the speech writer.

Julie Pawlak

Hackensack