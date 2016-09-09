Reader Opinion: The Syrian crisis

America's failure to prevent genocide in Syria - President Assad's bombing and strafing the Syrian population - has caused the migration of thousands of refugees into Europe and the drowning of hundreds in overloaded boats.

United States carrier aircraft and drones should immediately destroy the Assad regime's landing strips by exploding bombs on the runways, leaving craters that prevent their use. The Syrian air force helicopters should be destroyed, so no more deadly barrel bombs can be dropped on population centers. President Obama has failed to use America's overwhelming military power to prevent these war crimes in Syria.

Cmdr. Gordon Prickett, USNR

Aitkin