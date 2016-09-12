Reader Opinion: Stand up to the bully

The recent letter reminding us about Mr. Trump's disgraceful attack on Sen. John McCain, saying he wasn't a hero because he got caught, got me thinking. Why do none of our local elected officials, or Stewart Mills III, not stand up for our POWs and disavow his statement?

The only official who came to their defense was Congressman Rick Nolan. It's like Mr. Trump is the bully and everyone around him is afraid to stand up to his hateful attacks. Everyone talks about how much they support our troops.

Come on people! Let's stop this caring more about money than we do about people. I want to thank our Congressman Rick Nolan and ask others to stand up to the bullies of this world.

Robert K. Nesheim

Baxter