Reader Opinion: Labor Day?

Here in the Brainerd/Baxter area, Labor Day has somehow morphed into Business Day if you are to believe the huge multiple-sectioned edition of the Brainerd Dispatch that is produced each year on that date—all dealing with business.

There are more sections to the paper than at any other time of the year and every article is about business. It is not hard to see that business insists on being in control, not even able to spare one designated day to deal with the issues of working people.

In the last several decades Congress has created a tax and regulatory structure that benefits business. This is not even to mention the myriad tax schemes to hide income offshore. The result is an embarrassing income inequality—prosperity for business and corporations and austerity for the workers and other citizens.

Meanwhile the careful destruction of unions is devastating the middle class.

While workers work harder for less, businesses and corporations thrive.

It is like a plantation system. While the owners live in luxury, the worker should just be happy to have jobs. Dreams of a life without debt, perhaps a home, health care, an education they can afford and, perhaps, even retirement are beyond their class. Their real job is to keep the plantation owners living in a style to which they have become accustomed.

Just one edition of the paper that deals with the issues of a majority of the citizens of this community and the nation should not be too much to ask.

For shame!

Bob Passi

Baxter