Reader Opinion: The bare facts

A letter last week expressed a disapproval of the recent women's "Go Topless Day" and asked the question, "Why on earth would women want to be like men?" The answer is that they want to have the same rights as men have. Who can really argue against equal rights for women?

The letter implies that the reason that the "Go Topless Day" event even occurred is because people have turned away from God, and, thereby, have "no decency, no modesty, no shame." It goes on to recite Biblical passages to support the notion—"God created mankind in his own image, male and female." Yes, he did, and in doing so he created them with naked bodies. Obviously, God saw that that was good and perfect. Even Pope John Paul II declared that simple nudity is not impure.

Throughout history we have had great works of art that depict naked human beings, such as Michelangelo's paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican to his statue of David, and paintings from Renaissance masters. They are on display for the public to see. Does anyone consider such works as being indecent? I doubt it.

So, why the huge outcry over women wanting to be topless in public? Who decided that partial or, if we want to go a step further, even complete nudity in public is somehow wrong, indecent, unlawful, and even sinful? It certainly wasn't God. Maybe it was the Devil.

Brian Marsh

Brainerd