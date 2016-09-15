Reader Opinion: Put America first

This presidential election season has been going full speed for the past year with Senate and congressional following close behind. It is distressing to see the same old players spouting their same old rhetoric—"This politician is ineffective" and "That politician is not truthful" in editorials, opinion pieces, letters to the editor and media advertising. You can fill in the blanks. But, as voting citizens, we have a duty to look beyond the rhetoric and to look deeper into ourselves to decide who to cast our ballot for.

Who is deserving of your vote for president? If you are tired of the daily drama of the television ads or if the Republican or Democrat nominee does not meet your expectations, there are several third party tickets that have well thought out platforms. In my opinion, many of the major party candidates are putting themselves or their party first, not the needs of the American people or of the nation. The slogans that are used are many, but the majority of them do not put America first. Many of them ignore two of the greatest documents written by man: The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

New independent thinkers and doers are needed in St. Paul and Washington, D.C. I urge you to do some research online and to vote your conscience and not the party in November.

Mark Hoffman

Pequot Lakes