Reader Opinion: Nolan champions workers, veterans

Mills says he'll get good trade deals, bring back jobs and deregulate, ect. Echos of Trump. Neither one realizes a wealthy country trading with a poor country will always have a deficit , no matter what you arrange. This includes China also. Companies have been returning from China for well over a year because of higher wages, an economic slowdown and problematic inventory supply lines.

Jobs that left the U.S. were not due to trade agreements but to investment capitalism, i.e. shareholders pressuring upper management for more return on their investments. Trump does the same thing (shipping inventories overseas) because of cheaper labor and shipped back for sale here.

Congressman Nolan recognizes these issues for what they actually are. Example: South Korea dumping cheap steel in the U.S. He's been a champion for U.S. workers and veterans. Where have Republicans been?

John Snell

Motley