Reader Opinion: It isn't easy

It appears people that have been employed by government (taxpayers) entities and received

their wages from taxpayer funds don't understand the difference between small businesses

and corporations.

We who are and have been in small business put our own money, sweat and tears into our business. We generally think of our employees as part of our families. The government regulations can be daunting for a small business. Corporations hire people just to keep track of all the regulations.

A Heritage Foundation Study tells us there are 20,642 new regulations added in the Obama presidency. This is more than $22 billion per year in new regulatory costs which makes the total $100 billion annually. We can thank Dodd-Frank, Affordable Care Act, FCC and EPA for adding to the regulatory burden. There are 2000-plus proposed rules coming this year.

Then there is the collection of local and state sales tax, fill out the paperwork and forward money to the respective government agency. Deduct all the payroll taxes, fill out the paperwork and forward money to the government. There is also workers comp, unemployment to the feds and state, and don't forget the mandate for health insurance.

I know what a small business has to go through to offer a product and provide employment and it isn't easy.

Gwen Kienholz

Baxter