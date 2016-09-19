Reader Opinion: Follow the Golden Rule

It appears we have two completely different styles campaigning for office. We have one who is just talking and listening to voters about issues and set on working on getting problems solved. Then you have one who breaks the golden rule, which is never talk about your opponent. I guess when you are not proud of your voting record and not getting the needs of your constituents met, you get desperate. You forget that you need to earn people's vote to return to St. Paul. Desperate people do desperate things. Knocking on someone's door who is displaying your opponent's sign and start out demonizing them is flat out wrong and not Christian like. The only thing anyone has is their word but when someone becomes desperate they do anything to win. Most of us were taught that winners never cheat and cheaters never win. Do not support bad behavior.