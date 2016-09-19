Reader Opinion: Mille Lacs smallmouth

Everyone who attended the weigh-in at Grand Casino on Thursday for the Toyota Angler of the Year bass tournament, heard almost every one of the 50 contestants state over and over again, that Mille Lacs Lake is the best smallmouth fishery in the world. These fishermen are the best in the United States and they were just amazed at the quality of the smallmouth bass in Mille Lacs. You resort owners had better change your tunes and start marketing bass fishing (not eating) if you want to survive. When the bass fishermen across the United States, especially down South hear more about Mille Lacs, they will come and stay at your resorts, spend money and fish. They won't travel to Canada for the smallmouth, they'll stop here. And they won't eat the bass, just fish for them and put them back for others to catch. You resort owners who are promoting eating the smallmouth are biting the hand that will feed you for a long time. Eat the perch, northern, crappie, sunfish or muskie, but leave the bass alone. Lose your walleye meat fishing mentality and get with it. Get the DNR to change the regulations to allow smaller tournaments to happen and watch the economy grow.