Reader Opinion: Resting his case

"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts." Isaiah 55:8&9

Before I start, some housekeeping. On Sept. 1, a letter, "Biblical political correctness," I would like to take issue. 1st, Genesis 1:27, I didn't think I needed to explain, just ask North Carolina about its "political incorrectness" today and how they're being clobbered for standing by those verses as being true and not leaving it up to how people feel they are but how God made them, male and female, not "whatever"!

Also, by quoting two proponents of Obama/Roberts care, the writer deducted I wanted it killed. I'm glad we don't have capital punishment and he was a judge. Be careful what and how you talk around him! As for "social injustice" goes, it was PC that got Jesus on the cross, and he still won't take away free will!

Just a quick word on the Clinton Foundation, I hope there's some good coming out of it. The UN is a so called good organization, but why are so many people leery of it?

Finally, the Tebow cartoon in Wednesday's paper was perfect for what I've been thinking. John 15:18 tells of the world hating us, his followers, because he was hated.

When the first homosexual football player kissed his partner, another player put "OMG" on his Facebook and was fined and sent to re-education class. When Tebow was cut by Denver, he got tons of hateful emails and not a word from the commissioner! I rest my case.

Read Isaiah 53:5 God bless!

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter