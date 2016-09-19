Reader Opinion: Nolan's attack on veterans

The U.S. House approved a bill Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 aimed at making it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire employees for misconduct or poor performance—a source of ongoing tension with the Obama administration. The Republican sponsored bill was approved, 310-116. Sixty-nine Democrats and 241 Republicans voted for the bill. Yes, you guessed it. Our own veteran-abusing Rick Nolan voted against it. Don't believe me, look up online the VA Accountability First and Appeals Modernization Act of 2016. This is just another blatant attempt to march in lockstep with president Obama rather than vote for the veterans and citizens of the state of Minnesota. It's time for a change in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. Don't forget to vote for Stewart Mills in November. He will represent you and not president Obama and Hillary Clinton.