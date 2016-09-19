Reader Opinion: LAMF a success

I call it "an adrenaline rush," to hear music that fills your ears (and eyes) and touches your heart. For eight summers the Lakes Area Music Festival has offered incredible concerts, operas, and now the St. Paul Ballet, to anybody who shows up at Tornstrom, free of charge. But who could ever not support these amazing happenings with a clear conscience if they can afford to write a check or drop cash in a basket left at a table as they leave?

It's not necessary to name presentations but each event I attended was a masterpiece and had a full house. Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" was so magnificent I phoned a far away friend, afterward, from my car, to see if she could get to Brainerd the next day, Sunday, because I would go again. Unfortunately she had plans. She would have enjoyed the humor, the outlandishly gorgeous costumes, the huge impact of the pinnacle of vocal talent, the orchestral excellence directed by Andrew Altenbach, and especially the presence and acting of the fairies contribution! This had to be superb because the audience was enthusiastic and appreciative for three very long segments. If anyone left before the last act, it was their loss; it was stupendous and erupted into a loud standing ovation. Each performance I attended left me breathless and ended with enthusiastic standing ovations.

What a gift to everyone, especially to families who attend and the children who can feel and learn the value of such wonderful music, the acting, the costuming, choreography, and dedication of every participant, including the many volunteers.

I have never heard nor seen better musicianship nor any entertainment that tops this summer event. I bet that everyone exposed to these happenings leaves with an attitude of gratitude. And, perhaps, an "adrenaline rush."

Jerry Ann Kester

Deerwood