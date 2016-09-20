Reader Opinion: Brainerd needs new leaders

For decades, Brainerd has been falling behind. We have gone from a regional leader to one of the poorest cities in the state. Some of our council people seem to have no idea of how to fix our problems, or even what the problems are. I was at a meeting where two prominent council people, when asked why Brainerd was in such bad shape, offered the excuses of state taxes, and competition with Baxter. However one feels about taxes in our state, every other city we are competing with is subject to the same state tax structure, and almost all of them are doing better than us. They are also all competing with other nearby cities. Our leadership not even knowing why we are struggling, not to mention what to do about it, explains the lack of progress. At the same time as our full time fire department is eliminated, millions of dollars are wasted on running utilities to the airport and keeping five lanes of South Sixth Street running right through downtown, next to our high school and YMCA, forcing hundreds of kids to cross a highway width street everyday when even MnDOT said that we did not need five lanes and could save money with three. Our leadership ignores the examples all around us of other old cities thriving, paying no attention to what they do, and continuing to do here what has failed for decades.