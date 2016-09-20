Reader Opinion: Stop the madness

Even as the media strives to deny any connection between terrorism and Islam, we all see the proof before our eyes.

Islamic Sharia law has crept so far into our society that police chiefs now must hide the obvious as they "look for clues and motives." As if ISIS claiming credit for attacks is not proof enough.

Sharia is also finding a foothold in Brainerd. And in our own public schools, of all places!

This is a recipe for civilizational suicide unless we demand respect for our Constitution and the rule of law. Now.

If you think Sharia is a harmless expression of a different faith, you are in for a shock. If you think Islam is a religion of peace, you are in for a bigger shock. To Muslims, "peace" is synonymous with "submission." There will be peace only when infidels submit to Islamic Sharia.

Sorry, but I'm not interested in submitting. I serve the one true God.

If you are interested in learning more about the dangers and deceit of Islam, I urge you to attend an event coming to Brainerd soon.

"Lies In The Textbooks" will be presented by Sharia expert Pastor Usama Dakdok, of The Straightway of Grace Ministry.

Where: Oak Street Chapel, 523 SE 11th St., Brainerd, MN.

When: From 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

America has been the greatest success and benefit to mankind in the history of planet earth, and it is our responsibility to see that it continues and endures in the face of any and all threats, foreign and domestic.

The president may have forgotten his oath, but we have not.

Don't you think it's time to stop the madness? St. Cloud is awfully close.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa