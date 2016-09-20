Reader Opinion: Missing the mark in Nisswa

In reference to the article in the Dispatch of Sept. 18 entitled "Design Team has helped Nisswa and Crosby," I would like to comment on the Nisswa portions.

Quoting the article: "One concept the Design Team came up with to boost that economic vitality was the idea of "small town character." Sorry Design Team but that concept began when Nisswa was first called Smiley, many years ago.

Quoting the article: "Not only did the designers unify the town itself, but they also found a way to connect Nisswa to the Gull Lake chain via a tunnel under Highway 371, a project that is ongoing today." This tunnel, and the park it was to connect with, has cost Nisswa well in excess of $1 million and probably another million will be required to build the now abandoned park, if it is ever built. We now have a tunnel that goes nowhere. The city can't afford ideas like this one.

Quoting the article: "Other projects that came out of the designers time in Nisswa were the backage roads instead of large parking lots in front of buildings." I don't know where these backage roads are that they refer to. All businesses in Nisswa have parking in front of, or alongside of, their business.

Quoting the article: "We were able to put that small town character into a comp plan, and if, let's say, a franchise wanted to come to Nisswa, they had to build according to our small town character." I understand this is why we have a log Wendy's now instead of a McDonald's, but has the log design added one dollar to our overall businesses? I doubt it.

One thing I do know is that there is a cost for the Design Team. Are they worth it? You decide.

Joe Lanz

Baxter (formerly Nisswa)